Bruce Springsteen's Broadway Show Coming to Netflix

Bruce Springsteen's one-man show titled Springsteen on Broadway will debut Dec. 15 on streaming service Netflix.

The premiere date marks the final night of Springsteen's sold-out, 236-show run he's enjoyed at the Walter Kerr Theater on Broadway.

The stage version is written by Springsteen and directed and produced by Emmy Award-winner Thom Zimny. The film version appearing on Netflix is being produced by the same theater team, which also includes Springsteen manager Jon Landau and tour director George Travis, with Barbara Carr.

Springsteen on Broadway is based on his recent autobiography, Born to Run, and is billed as an intimate evening with the musician as he tells stories using his guitar and a piano. It also features a special appearance by Springsteen's wife and bandmate, Patti Scialfa.

“Springsteen on Broadway” will launch globally on @Netflix on December 15, 2018, which is also the final night of Springsteen’s completely sold out 236-show run at Jujamcyn’s Walter Kerr Theatre on Broadway. Read more at https://t.co/QotghGzUi0 pic.twitter.com/k6zIBqMwrM — Bruce Springsteen (@springsteen) July 18, 2018

"We are thrilled to bring Bruce Springsteen — a master storyteller, humanitarian and voice of the everyman — to Netflix in this historic one man show. This groundbreaking experience defies the boundaries of theater, concerts and film and will give our global audience an intimate look at one of the biggest cultural icons of our time," chief content officer of Netflix Ted Sarandos said in a statement.

"The purpose of the film is to bring this incredibly intimate show to Bruce's entire audience intact and complete. In addition to its many other virtues, Netflix has provided for a simultaneous worldwide release which is particularly important for our massive international audience. Ted Sarandos and the entire company's support has been a perfect match for Bruce's personal commitment to the filmed version of Springsteen on Broadway," Landau said.

Springsteen recently made made a surprise appearance during Billy Joel's 100th concert at Madison Square Garden. The pair performed Springsteen songs such as "Tenth Avenue Freeze-Out" and "Born to Run."

There were 100 shows’ worth of memories at Billy’s unprecedented 100th show at @TheGarden—including a special appearance by @springsteen! Thanks to all the fans who shared this magical night with us. #BillyJoelMSG100 📷: @MyrnaSuarez25 pic.twitter.com/pK698uwo7R — Billy Joel (@billyjoel) July 19, 2018

By Wade Sheridan

Originally published in UPI Entertainment News.