'The Crown' Season 3: See Olivia Colman as Queen Elizabeth II
Netflix has released the first image of Olivia Colman portraying Queen Elizabeth II in the upcoming third season of The Crown.
"Patience," Netflix captioned the image Monday on Twitter which features Colman sitting down at a table enjoying a cup of tea alongside a slice of bread.
Colman is taking over the Queen Elizabeth II role from Claire Foy as The Crown continues to chronicle members of the royal family as they age.
Colman will be starring in Season 3 and 4 alongside Tobias Menzies as Prince Philip in place of Matt Smith, Helena Bonham Carter as Princess Margaret in place of Vanessa Kirby and Ben Daniels as Margaret's husband Anthony Armstrong-Jones in place of Matthew Goode.
Production on Season 3 is currently underway.
The Crown recently received multiple Emmy nominations including Best Drama, Best Actress in a Drama for Foy and Best Supporting Actor in a Drama for Smith.
By Wade Sheridan
Originally published in UPI Entertainment News.