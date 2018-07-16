WATCH: 'Doctor Who' Drops Season 11 Trailer Featuring Jodie Whittaker

The BBC released its first Season 11 teaser for Doctor Who on Sunday.

The 50-second preview showed people in a diner and a house who notice their surroundings shaking as they are surrounded by a mysterious light.

The message, "The universe is calling," is written across the screen and Jodie Whittaker — who plays the 13th incarnation of the titular time traveler — is seen smiling.

Whittaker, 36, is the first woman to play the iconic, sci-fi character. She takes over for 60-year-old Peter Capaldi, who left the series after three seasons.

Bradley Walsh, Tosin Cole, Sharon D. Clarke and Mandip Gill have also joined the cast for the new season.

By Karen Butler

Originally published in UPI Entertainment News.