'Little People, Big World' Cast Shakeup — Find Out Who's Leaving

Jeremy Roloff says it's time for him to leave Little People, Big World.

The 28-year-old television personality explained in an Instagram post Tuesday why he, wife Audrey Roloff and 10-month-old daughter Ember Jean will no longer appear on the TLC series.

"After 14 years, over 300 episodes and 17 seasons, the time has come. A year ago I made the decision that this season would be our last," Jeremy wrote. "It has been an amazing run, and I can't say thank you enough to all of you who have watched and supported us along the ride."

"We will still be supporting the family as they carry the #LPBW torch onward. This is a decision concerning Audrey and me specifically - the show must go on!" he added. "That being said, we're not disappearing. We have a lot of exciting stuff in the works and are eager to continue the work that the Lord has called us to!"

Little People, Big World premiered in 2006. The show follows Jeremy and most of his family -- parents Matt Roloff and Amy Roloff, brother Zach Roloff and sister Molly Roloff. Matt, Amy and Zach all have dwarfism.

"Thank you for respecting our decision," Jeremy told fans. "I also want to give a big thank you to the team at TLC. Thanks for putting up with us. You've provided us with a grand opportunity and for that we are forever grateful."

Jeremy and Audrey married in September 2014, and welcomed daughter Ember in September of last year. The couple celebrated their baby girl's 10-month birthday Wednesday.

"Amidst all the writing and big decisions, it was Embers 10 month birthday today," Jeremy captioned a photo on Instagram. "I love my family and seriously can't handle this girl sometimes. Thanks everyone for the love and support."

By Annie Martin

Originally published in UPI Entertainment News.