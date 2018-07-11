Terry Crews Breaks Down the 'Brooklyn Nine-Nine' Cancellation & Renewal

Terry Crews detailed how he felt about Brooklyn Nine-Nine's initial cancellation while appearing on Jimmy Kimmel Live! Tuesday.

"It was like the most dramatic thing ever," the actor said when asked about how the police comedy's cancellation by Fox and subsequent renewal for a sixth season by NBC.

"It was the shock of a lifetime," he continued before explaining how fans and celebrities expressed their love for the series online.

"The Internet flipped out," he said. "There has never been a greater example then the difference between Nielsen ratings and what people are actually watching then Brooklyn Nine-Nine. We had Guillermo del Toro, we had Lin-Manuel Miranda, Mark Hamill saying, 'this is our favorite show, what are you doing?'"

Brooklyn Nine-Nine will make its return with Season 6 on NBC starting in 2019.

By Wade Sheridan

Originally published in UPI Entertainment News.