'The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina' Poster: First Look at the Netflix Reboot (PHOTO)

Netflix has released on social media the first poster for their upcoming television reboot of Sabrina the Teenage Witch titled The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina.

The poster, posted onto Twitter Tuesday, features a silhouette of Sabrina featuring the characters signature bob hairstyle along with a black cat.

"Chilling Adventures of Sabrina is coming.... #CAOS," Netflix captioned the image.

The series, set to star Kiernan Shipka in the title role, will feature a darker take on the character as she comes to terms with being a half-witch, half-human hybrid and begins to dabble in witchcraft. It is based on the Archie comics horror series of the same name.

The project hails from the creative team behind Riverdale including chief creative officer of Archie comics Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa serving as showrunner and executive producer alongside Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter, Jon Goldwater and director Lee Toland Krieger.

Lucy Davis, Miranda Otto, Richard Coyle, Ross Lynch, Tati Gabrielle, Michelle Gomez, Chance Perdomo and Bronson Pinchot are also set to star.

Netflix has ordered 20, one-hour long episodes of The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina.

Well, it’s out there. A 1st look at Harvey and Sabrina from the “Chilling Adventures of #Sabrina.” ADORBS, right? pic.twitter.com/9n8cznpv2c — RobertoAguirreSacasa (@WriterRAS) April 4, 2018

Melissa Joan Hart previously starred in ABC's Sabrina the Teenage Witch which ran from 1996 to 2003.

By Wade Sheridan

Originally published in UPI Entertainment News.