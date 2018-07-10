Jerry O'Connell Will Host New Talk Show 'Real Men Watch Bravo'

Photo by Bryan Bedder/Getty Images for The Christopher & Dana Reeve Foundation

Actor and television personality Jerry O'Connell is slated to host a late-night talk show called Real Men Watch Bravo, the network announced Monday.

Watch What Happens Live star Andy Cohen is executive producing the new pop-culture analysis program, which is expected to premiere on the cable network this fall.

Male celebrity guests will join O'Connell for each episode to discuss topics from various Bravo reality shows, a news release said.

"Best boss ever @Andy Set your DVR's we aren't coming to play! @Bravotv @BravoWWHL," O'Connell tweeted Monday.

O'Connell, 44, also will be heard playing the Man of Steel in The Death of Superman, an animated movie set for DVD and Blu-ray release Aug. 7. His other acting credits include Stand By Me, Sliders, Jerry Maguire, Joe's Apartment, Crossing Jordan, The Defenders, Billions, Scream Queens and The Big Bang Theory.

By Karen Butler

Originally published in UPI Entertainment News.