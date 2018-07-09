Joanna Gaines Posts New Pics of Baby Boy Crew

Joanna Gaines' daughters have taken a shine to their baby brother.

The 40-year-old television personality captured sweet moments between 12-year-old Ella, 8-year-old Emmie and Crew, her three-week-old son with husband and Fixer Upper co-star Chip Gaines, on Saturday.

Gaines posted photos on Instagram Stories of Ella and Emmie holding Crew in a hammock. She said in one caption that her daughters were sharing their time with their youngest sibling.

"Taking turns," the star wrote.

Gaines is parent to two other sons, 13-year-old Drake and 12-year-old Duke, with Chip. She gave birth to Crew in June after announcing her pregnancy in January.

"Our baby boy, Crew Gaines, is here & we couldn't be more in love. He made an unexpected (and speedy) entrance into the world two and a half weeks early," the star tweeted June 23. "Thank you for all your thoughts and prayers."

Gaines posted a cute photo last week of Chip holding baby Crew. She said her husband was keeping up a tradition of wearing the hospital bracelet from their kids' birth. ''

"Chip started a tradition with Drake where he wore the hospital bracelet until it fell off... looks like the tradition lives on. #5," the star wrote.

Gaines and Chip came to fame on Fixer Upper, which ended in April after a five-season run on HGTV.

By Annie Martin

Originally published in UPI Entertainment News.