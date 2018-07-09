Roseanne Barr Announces First TV Interview Since 'Roseanne' Cancellation

Roseanne Barr has announced on Twitter that she is ready to have her first television interview since ABC's cancellation of Roseanne in May.

"To my wonderful fans who I treasure and love-who have carried me these past weeks when I was 2 weak 2 carry myself: I will be doing a TV interview this week. I'll tell u about it tomorrow!" she tweeted Sunday.

Barr did not release any further details concerning the interview.

ABC canceled its successful revival of Roseanne after Barr compared Valerie Jarrett, an African-American former adviser to then-President Barack Obama, to the film Planet of the Apes in a tweet.

Barr also posted on Sunday a selfie of herself debuting her new blonde hair. "New hair!" she said.

ABC recently announced a Roseanne spinoff without Barr titled The Conners that will debut in the fall and star original cast members John Goodman, Laurie Metcalf, Sara Gilbert, Lecy Goranson and Michael Fishman.

"I regret the circumstances that have caused me to be removed from Roseanne. I agreed to the settlement in order that 200 jobs of beloved cast and crew could be saved, and I wish the best for everyone involved," Barr previously said in a statement about the spinoff.

By Wade Sheridan

Originally published in UPI Entertainment News.