'Game of Thrones' Star Maisie Williams Says Goodbye to Arya Stark (PHOTO)

Maisie Williams, who plays assassin Arya Stark on Game of Thrones, announced she has finished filming her scenes on the medieval fantasy drama.

"Goodbye belfast. goodbye arya. goodbye game of thrones. what a joy i've had. here's to the adventures to come #lastwomanstanding #barely #immasleepforthenextfouryears #justkiddingidontsleep," the 21-year-old British actress wrote on Instagram.

The message accompanied a photo of what is presumably her legs and feet. She is wearing black jeans and white sneakers covered in fake blood.

The post has gotten over 1.3 million likes since Saturday.

The eighth and final season of Game of Thrones is scheduled to debut in 2019.

By Karen Butler

Originally published in UPI Entertainment News.