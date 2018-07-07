When Does 'Criminal Minds' Season 14 Premiere?
Michael Yarish/CBS
The CBS procedural Criminal Minds is to kick off its 14th season on Sept. 26.
The show's executive producer Harry Bring announced the premiere date via Twitter this week.
"15 ordered with more possible if lots of things fall into place. Uncertain of that," he wrote.
— Harry Bring (@LLPOS) July 4, 2018
The show about an elite team of FBI profilers debuted in 2005. It stars Joe Mantegna, Paget Brewster, Matthew Gray Gubler, A.J. Cook, Aisha Tyler, Kirsten Vangsness, Adam Rodriguez and Daniel Henney.
By Karen Butler
