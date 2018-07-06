'The Walking Dead' Season 9 Poster: See Rick, Daryl & the Crew in D.C. (PHOTO)

The cover photos on the social media pages for The Walking Dead have been updated with a new image of the show's five core characters in what looks to be the ruins of Washington, D.C.

The Season 9 poster features Carol (Melissa McBride), Daryl (Norman Reedus), Rick (Andrew Lincoln), Michonne (Danai Gurira), and Maggie (Lauren Cohan) in front of what appears to be the former U.S. Capitol building.

The words, "Returns October," are written at the bottom of the frame.

The series took place in Georgia and Virginia in past seasons.

Season 8 of the zombie-apocalypse drama ended in April with Rick injuring and imprisoning Jeffrey Dean Morgan's villain Negan after a bloody war between their two factions.

McBride, Reedus, Lincoln, Gurira, Cohan and Morgan are to take part in a panel discussion at San Diego Comic-Con July 20, along with new showrunner Angela Kang, and executive producers Scott M. Gimple, Robert Kirkman, Gale Anne Hurd, David Alpert and Greg Nicotero.

The panel is to be moderated by actress and television personality Yvette Nicole Brown.

By Karen Butler

Originally published in UPI Entertainment News.