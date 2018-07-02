'The New Pope': John Malkovich Joins Jude Law in HBO's 'Young Pope' Follow-Up

John Malkovich has signed on to star opposite Jude Law in HBO's upcoming follow-up to series The Young Pope titled The New Pope.

Law portrayed the fictional first American pope Lenny Belardo who caused chaos in the Vatican in the original series.

Roush Review: Heads of Church (The Young Pope) and State (Victoria) in New Sunday Dramas Jude Law is electrifying as a new pontiff with a God complex, and Jenna Coleman is a spunky teenage monarch in Masterpiece's new royal drama.

Plot details for The New Pope including details on Malkovich's character and the fate of Lenny Belardo following the first season, is being kept under wraps.

Production on The New Pope is set to begin in November in Italy. Creator Paolo Sorrentino is penning the series along with Umberto Contarello and Stefano Bises.

The New Pope is the latest television role for Malkovich who will next be seen in BBC's three-part adaptation of Agatha Christie's The ABC Murders. Law will next be seen in J.K. Rowling's Fantastic Beasts sequel, The Crimes of Grindelwald.

By Wade Sheridan

Originally published in UPI Entertainment News.