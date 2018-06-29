TLC Star Jazz Jennings 'Doing Great' After Gender Confirmation Surgery

Jazz Jennings is "doing great" following her gender confirmation surgery.

The 17-year-old television personality thanked fans for their "love and support" in an Instagram post Thursday after undergoing sex reassignment surgery in New York.

Jennings was all smiles in a photo from her hospital bed. The picture had received over 92,000 likes as of Friday morning.

"I'm doing great, thanks for all of the love and support," Jennings wrote, adding a heart emoji.

The TLC star had shared plans for her surgery in a YouTube video titled "Preparing for Gender Confirmation Surgery" this month.

"It's coming up so soon," she told fans. "I am so looking forward to it. I've been ready for this my entire life."

Jennings said she was open about her surgery because she "feels like education is super important."

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

"If I put out this information for people to see, they won't need to ask any more questions," the star explained. "And also, it's educational within the community as well."

Jennings came to fame as a YouTube personality and later landed her own TLC series, I Am Jazz. The show completed a fourth season in February.

By Annie Martin

Originally published in UPI Entertainment News.