Tom Brittney Will Replace James Norton as 'Grantchester' Season 5 Lead

Outlander and Call the Midwife alum Tom Brittney is to star in the British mystery series Grantchester now that its longtime lead James Norton is leaving.

Brittney will play Reverend Will Davenport, "crime-solving partner to Robson Green's Geordie Keating," a news release from ITV said Thursday.

"I am beyond excited. From the moment I heard about the role of Will Davenport, it was something I wanted more than anything. It's a real honor to be joining such a wonderful series, with such a loyal fan base," Brittney said in a statement.

"As excited as I am to be filming a new series of Grantchester, it's also heartbreaking to be saying goodbye to Sidney Chambers. I've loved this experience, and particularly working with such an extraordinary cast and crew. All the best to the fantastic Tom Brittney in his role as the new vicar. He is a wonderful addition to the Grantchester family," Norton added.

The show airs under the Masterpiece programming banner on PBS stations in the United States.

Norton announced in April he would be leaving the series after the upcoming, fourth season.

By Karen Butler

Originally published in UPI Entertainment News.