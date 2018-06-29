Find Out Who Was Crowned the 'RuPaul's Drag Race' Season 10 Winner

On the Season 10 finale of RuPaul's Drag Race, Aquaria was crowned America's Next Drag Superstar, beating out the top four contestants Kameron Michaels, Eureka O'Hara, and Asia O'Hara for the grand prize.

Aquaria, drag daughter of Season 4 winner Sharon Needles, is a New York City queen and social media sensation, known for her sense of style and makeup. Aquaria won three challenges this season including the fan favorite Snatch Game with her characterization of Melania Trump.

Aquaria lip synced alongside competitors Kameron Michaels and Eureka O'Hara to "Bang Bang" by Jessie J, Ariana Grande and Nicki Minaj and incorporated sparklers and confetti poppers into her winning performance.

In the previous battles, Asia O'Hara attempted to use live butterflies in her lip sync against Kameron to Janet Jackson's "Nasty," and was asked to "Sashay Away." Aquaria and Eureka faced off to "If" by Janet Jackson and Ru decided both could advance to the final round.

The Season 10 queens had to vote for each other for Miss Congeniality after fan voting was tainted by bots. Valentina, Miss Congeniality from Season 9, announced via video from the Werk the World tour that Monet X Change had won Miss Congeniality for Season 10. RuPaul asked Monet if she had anything to say and the self described "sponge queen" said, "Soak it up, bitches!"

The night was filled with emotion as RuPaul commemorated a decade of Drag Race and the acclaim the show has received, including two Emmy Awards, in the years since it began. The cast of Season 1 opened the show and there were throwbacks to past seasons throughout the night.

By Nicole Girten

Originally published in UPI Entertainment News.