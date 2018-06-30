'Moonlighting' Reunion! Cybill Shepherd Joins the Roast of Bruce Willis

Comedy Central has announced the full-lineup of stars and comedians who will be taking part in the roast of Bruce Willis.

The roster was announced on Twitter Thursday alongside an image of Willis as baby in the style of his 1989 film Look Who's Talking with a new title that read "Look Who's Roasting."

Cybill Shepherd, Edward Norton, Kevin Pollak, Dom Irrera, Nikki Glaser, Lil Rel Howery and Jeff Ross will be taking the stage to poke fun at Willis alongside roast master Joseph Gordon-Levitt.

Shepherd starred alongside Willis in ABC's Moonlighting which ran for five seasons from 1985 to 1989. The two stars famously did not get along.

Ooh, baby. Check out who's going to be roasting Bruce Willis. #BruceWillisRoast pic.twitter.com/YikpNZhENv — Comedy Central (@ComedyCentral) June 28, 2018

Norton has starred alongside Willis in Moonrise Kingdom and in upcoming drama Motherless Brooklyn while Pollak appeared with Willis in The Whole Nine Yards and its sequel, The Whole Ten Yards.

Levitt, meanwhile, starred with Willis and portrayed a younger version of the actor in sci-fi drama Looper.

Comedy Central's roast of Bruce Willis will be taped at the Hollywood Palladium in Los Angeles on July 14 before its aired on the cable network on July 29.

By Wade Sheridan

Originally published in UPI Entertainment News.