'Bad Boys' Spinoff 'L.A.'s Finest' First Series Pickup for Charter's Spectrum

Gabrielle Union and Jessica Alba's cop drama, titled L.A.'s Finest, has received a series order from Charter Communications, making it the telecom giant's first original series pickup on its Spectrum platform.

L.A.'s Finest is a spinoff of Bad Boys II with Union reprising her role from the 2003 action sequel as Syd Burnett, the sister of Martin Lawrence's Marcus and the love interest of Will Smith's Mike.

The series, executive produced by Union and Alba, will feature Syd as an LAPD detective as she partners up with Alba's Nancy McKenna, Entertainment Weekly reported. The show was originally passed over by NBC.

Union celebrated the series order on Instagram alongside a promotional image of herself and Alba.

"The will they or wont they is over - it's happening people!!!! LA's Finest has been officially picked up by Charter Communications'... marking their first major series order for Spectrum. Cannot wait for you to watch @jessicaalba and I kick ass and take names! 13 episodes coming at ya in 2019!" she said.

Sony recently dated a new Bad Boys film for Jan. 17, 2020.

By Wade Sheridan

Originally published in UPI Entertainment News.