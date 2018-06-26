Wynonna Earp – Season 2
Michelle Faye/Wynonna Earp Productions, Inc./Syfy
From TV Guide Magazine
Inside 'Doc' Season 2 With Molly Parker: New Faces, Medical Mysteries & Love Triangles
“She’s on the one hand solving mystery medical cases during the day at work, but also a detective in her own life,” Parker teases. Read the story now on TV Insider.
1
‘Fire Country’ Season 4 Trailer Reveals Major Death
2
‘Wheel of Fortune’ Fans React After Contestant’s Controversial $56,000 Win
3
When Is the ‘AGT’ 2025 Finale? Date, Time & More to Know
4
ABC Affiliates That Won’t Air ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live!’: The Full List
5
Inside the New Faces & Love Triangles of ‘Doc’ Season 2