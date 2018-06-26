Sarah Hyland Defends 'Modern Family' Co-Star Ariel Winter Against Instagram 'Pervs'

Sarah Hyland wants online "pervs" to leave Ariel Winter alone.

The 27-year-old actress spoke out this week after Instagram users made lewd comments about her Modern Family co-star's new photo.

"To all the pervs commenting on this post? GET OFFLINE AND GET BACK TO YOUR BLOWUP DOLL YA CREEPS!" Hyland wrote in the comments.

Instagram users had speculated whether Winter was braless in a photo the 20-year-old actress posted Sunday. The picture shows a makeup-free Winter crossing her arms while pumping gas.

"Honestly the ONLY reason I'm posting this is because I've never seen a more accurate picture of myself," she captioned the paparazzi shot.

Hyland followed up her defense of Winter by posting a similar photo of herself in New York.

"Pulling an @arielwinter1: Honestly the ONLY reason I'm posting this is because I've never seen a more accurate picture of myself #newyorkeratheart #angrywalking," she wrote.

Winter is no stranger to online users commenting about or criticizing her appearance. She defended herself on Twitter in July 2017 after people remarked about her "squeezing" into a pair of shorts.

"Please leave young women alone. We're just living our lives. It's really troubling that we even have to deal with this kind of stuff nowadays," the star wrote in response.

By Annie Martin

Originally published in UPI Entertainment News.