Heather Locklear Arrested for Allegedly Assaulting Cop & EMT

Heather Locklear was arrested Sunday and faces two misdemeanor counts of battery against police and emergency personnel.

Locklear was placed into custody at her home in Ventura County, Calif., after police were called to the residence a second time. Police first responded to another disturbance, but determined no crime had occurred, TMZ reported citing law enforcement sources.

The actress was said to be heavily intoxicated when a family member called police. She allegedly attacked an officer attempting to separate her from members of her family and kicked an EMT while being put onto a gurney.

Locklear is still being held at the Ventura County jail as she cannot be released on bail before appearing in court due to the nature of the crime, USA Today reported. The court hearing is set for Tuesday at 1:30 p.m. PT with bail set at $20,000.

Locklear was recently hospitalized following a 911 call and was arrested in February for domestic violence and battery on a police officer and emergency personnel.

By Wade Sheridan

Originally published in UPI Entertainment News.