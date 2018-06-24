'The Crown' Season 3: Ben Daniels Joins the Cast

The Exorcist and Jesus Christ Superstar actor Ben Daniels has signed on to play Antony Armstrong-Jones, Lord Snowdon, in Season 3 of The Crown.

Netflix confirmed his casting this week on social media.

Ben Daniels will play Antony Armstrong-Jones, Lord Snowdon, in The Crown Season Three. pic.twitter.com/NXjdtVqWSl — The Crown (@TheCrownNetflix) June 20, 2018

"After being glued to the first two seasons of The Crown, I am beyond thrilled to be joining the cast of this incredible piece of television. Snowdon was such a dynamic and complex man. I'm really looking forward to playing him," Daniels said in a statement.

Matthew Goode played the role of Princess Margaret's free-spirit husband in Season 2 of the show.

The period drama about Britain's long-reigning Queen Elizabeth II has been entirely re-cast after a time jump in the narrative, with Olivia Colman taking over as the monarch from previous portrayer Claire Foy; Tobias Menzies replacing Matt Smith as Prince Philip and Helena Bonham Carter replacing Vanessa Kirby as Margaret.

By Karen Butler

Originally published in UPI Entertainment News.