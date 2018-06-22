Kim Raver Producing 3 Lifetime Movies Based on Jane Green Novels

24 and Grey's Anatomy actress Kim Raver is executive producing a trilogy of Lifetime movies based on novels by Jane Green.

Raver is also making her directorial debut with Tempting Fate, the first film in the series. Charmed alum Alyssa Milano stars in the romantic drama about a married mom who jeopardizes her happy home life by becoming involved with a younger man.

The other Green novels Raver is working to bring to the small screen are To Have and to Hold and Family Pictures.

The 2019 projects were announced Thursday by Tanya Lopez, executive vice president of movies, limited series and original movie acquisitions for Lifetime and LMN.

"Having been a massive fan of Jane's books, it's a dream come true for me and my producing partners to be able to bring these powerful female-centric stories to fruition at Lifetime!" Raver said in a statement. "I'm incredibly grateful to Tanya for championing this trilogy for us and giving me the opportunity to have my directorial debut!"

By Karen Butler

Originally published in UPI Entertainment News.