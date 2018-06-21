MTV Announces New Studio, Will Revive 'Daria,' 'The Real World,' & 'Aeon Flux'

MTV has announced the launch of a new production studio that will develop revivals based on the network's classic programs, such as Daria and The Real World.

The full slate of shows MTV Studios has announced include a reimagining of animated sci-fi series Aeon Flux from Teen Wolf creator Jeff Davis and executive producer Gale Anne, the return of the Emmy-winning makeover series Made and two original reality programs: The Valley, about a group of friends in Arizona, and MTV's Straight Up Ghosted, which will follow young people confronting lost friends, family members and lovers.

Daria, the animated adult sitcom that ran from 1997 to 2002, will be returning as Daria & Jodie. Grace Edwards (Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt, Inside Amy Schumer) is writing the series. The Real World will return with its classic format intact, which involves seven strangers living in a house together.

Daria & Jodie, The Real World and Aeon Flux are being pitched to streaming platforms such as Hulu, Netflix and Apple, Deadline reported.

"Things that are in the animation space, things that are in pure music longform, things that are in the teen and high school space - those are the things that we're going to be looking more in the SVOD space. The traditional amplified and louder versions of unscripted reality, we're going to continue to focus on that in cable," MTV president Chris McCarthy said about moving MTV Studios projects to streaming and video on-demand services.

McCarthy also said it is possible for MTV Studios to tackle a reboot of animated series Beavis and Butt-Head and the music-focused Unplugged.

<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

By Wade Sheridan

Originally published in UPI Entertainment News.