Ashley Iaconetti Says 'Of Course' She Cried When Jared Haibon Proposed

Ashley Iaconetti says she cried during Jared Haibon's proposal.

The 30-year-old television personality discussed her engagement in an interview Wednesday with Entertainment Tonight after Haibon popped the question on the Bachelor in Paradise Season 5 set this week.

"Of course there were tears!" she said. "That's kind of a dead giveaway."

Iaconetti said her engagement hasn't dramatically changed her relationship with Haibon.

"The fact that we get to call each other 'fiance' is probably the biggest difference," she said.

"There hasn't been a difference in our relationship which is pretty cool but you know, I just fall in love with her more and more every day," Haibon added.

Iaconetti cried often during her appearances on The Bachelor, Bachelor in Paradise and Bachelor Winter Games. Friend and former Bachelor star Nick Viall joked about Iaconetti's propensity for tears in a new interview with People.

"I think she'll be a really kind of mild bride, I really do," Viall said. "Ashley, for all of her crying and emotions, she's very intelligent and very determined."

"She's been so chill and really enjoying [her relationship with Jared]," he added. "I think she's just really excited — but she's going to cry [during the wedding]. She'll cry a lot."

Iaconetti and Haibon announced their engagement Monday after confirming their relationship in May. Bachelor in Paradise Season 5 will premiere in August.

Love works in mysterious ways 💍 A post shared by Jared Haibon (@jaredhaibon) on Jun 18, 2018 at 5:08pm PDT

By Annie Martin

Originally published in UPI Entertainment News.