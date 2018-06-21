WATCH: Choices Have Consequences in 'Ozark' Season 2 Teaser Trailer

Jason Bateman and Laura Linney are back in the first teaser trailer for Season 2 of Netflix's crime drama, Ozark.

The teaser, released Thursday on Twitter, announces that Ozark will be returning to Netflix on Aug. 31.

"We've done lots of things, things we said we would never do," Linney's Wendy says to Bateman's Marty in the dark and foreboding clip. "People make choices, Wendy. Choices have consequences," he replies.

Ozark Season 2 will also feature series newcomer Janet McTeer as a Chicago-based attorney with ties to the cartel.

"In making a deal with the devil, she becomes a potential threat to the Byrdes," Netflix previously said about her character.

By Wade Sheridan

Originally published in UPI Entertainment News.