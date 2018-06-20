Amazon Orders Animated Series 'Invincible' From 'Walking Dead' Creator Robert Kirkman

Amazon has given a straight to series order to animated project Invincible, based on the comic book of the same name by Walking Dead creator Robert Kirkman.

Amazon has ordered eight hourlong episodes of Invincible, Variety reported. Kirkman co-created the comic book series which concluded in February with artist Cory Walker. Illustrations were handled by Ryan Ottley.

Invincible follows the story of teenager Mark Grayson who is the son of the most powerful superhero on earth. When Mark begins to develop his own superpowers upon turning 17, his father begins training him.

Kirkman's Skybound studio is producing the series with Simon Racioppa (Teen Titans) serving as showrunner, noted The Hollywood Reporter. Kirkman, Racioppa, David Alpert (The Walking Dead) and Catherine Winder (Star Wars: The Clone Wars) are attached executive producers.

Kirkman, who writes The Walking Dead comic book series and serves as an executive producer on AMC's television adaptation, signed a deal to develop projects for Amazon in August.

By Wade Sheridan

Originally published in UPI Entertainment News.