WATCH: Paul McCartney Joins James Corden in 'Carpool Karaoke'

CBS has released a first-look teaser of rock 'n' roll icon Paul McCartney tooling around Liverpool, singing, "Drive My Car," with an elated-looking James Corden by his side.

The 50-second video is for a Carpool Karaoke segment for an episode of Corden's Late Late Show to air this week.

Corden typically tapes his chat program in Los Angeles, but is working in his native United Kingdom this week. The shows will air on Britain's Sky network, as well as on CBS in the United States.

By Karen Butler

Originally published in UPI Entertainment News.