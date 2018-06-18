Emilia Clarke Says Goodbye to Daenerys Targaryen as 'Game of Thrones' Wraps

Emilia Clarke bid farewell to Game of Thrones as the actress has wrapped up filming on the hit HBO fantasy series.

"Hopped on a boat to an island to say goodbye to the land that has been my home away from home for almost a decade," Clarke said on Instagram Sunday in reference to one of the filming locations for the show alongside a selfie of herself amongst a collection of flowers.

"It's been a trip @gameofthrones thank you for the life I never dreamed I'd be able to live and the family I'll never stop missing," she continued along with a broken heart emoji.

Clarke has appeared on Game of Thrones as Daenerys Targaryen since the series began in April 2011. The eighth and final season will premiere in 2019.

Clarke recently reunited with former Game of Thrones star Jason Momoa and attempted to recreate a scene from Dirty Dancing on Instagram. Momoa previously starred as Khal Drogo who was married to Daenerys.

