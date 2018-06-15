'The Flash' Season 5: Hartley Sawyer Promoted to Series Regular

Hartley Sawyer will be featured as a series regular on the upcoming fifth season of The Flash.

Sawyer appeared as the super-elastic Ralph Dibny aka Elongated Man on The CW superhero drama starting with Season 4.

Dibny was first introduced during the fourth episode of Season 4 as a corrupt cop who was kicked out of the Central City police department for planting evidence.

The actor is known for starring in GCB, Glory Daze, The Young and the Restless and Miss 2059.

Sawyer becoming a series regular comes after Keiynan Lonsdale announced that he would no longer be starring as Wally West aka Kid Flash on The Flash and its fellow DC superhero series, Legends of Tomorrow.

By Wade Sheridan

Originally published in UPI Entertainment News.