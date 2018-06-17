Leah Remini Returning to TV in New Fox Comedy Pilot

Leah Remini will return to television in a new Fox pilot.

The 48-year-old actress will star in a new comedy from the producers of It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia, according to Entertainment Weekly.

Remini will play Jean, a lesbian woman with conservative values. The show follows Jean as she works to raise her two sons with her new wife and her ex-husband, who lives in her garage, in Middle America.

It's Always Sunny co-creator Rob McElhenney and executive producer Rob Rosell will write the script and executive produce with Nick Frenkel, Charlie Day and Glenn Howerton. The Hollywood Reporter said Frenkel, Day and Howerton are not expected to have on-screen roles.

Remini's role follows the end of her CBS series Kevin Can Wait, which was canceled in May after two seasons. The sitcom reunited the actress with her King of Queens co-star Kevin James.

By Annie Martin

Originally published in UPI Entertainment News.