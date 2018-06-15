'American Horror Story' Season 8 to Be 'Coven/Murder House' Crossover

Season 8 of American Horror Story will feature characters from the first and third seasons of the anthology series.

"The Coven/Murder House AHS crossover season won't be happening next year...because it's happening THIS YEAR. AHS #8 WITCHES RULE THIS SEPTEMBER," show co-creator Ryan Murphy tweeted Thursday.

Murphy said in April that next season would be set in the near future and would star Sarah Paulson, Evan Peters, Cheyenne Jackson, Billy Eichner, Adina Porter, Leslie Grossman and Kathy Bates.

"We're sort of getting back to the Asylum, Coven feeling. That's the tone of it," he said, adding it would be "fantasy inspired."

Paulson and Peters are each also scheduled to direct an episode of Season 8.

By Karen Butler

Originally published in UPI Entertainment News.