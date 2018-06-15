Dominic Zamprogna Confirms He Is Leaving 'General Hospital'

Canadian actor Dominic Zamprogna confirmed on Twitter he is leaving General Hospital after playing Port Charles Police Detective Dante Falconeri for nine years.

"So you've been asking. I feel I owe it to you awesome fans to tell you that I've taped my final scenes. Going to miss you all and my GH fam. Good things happening tho. More to come," the actor tweeted.

He did not explain why he is leaving the daytime drama or what will ultimately happen to his character.

So you’ve been asking. I feel I owe it to you awesome fans to tell you that I’ve taped my final scenes. Going to miss you all and my GH fam. Good things happening tho. More to come.. — Dom Zamprogna (@dom_zamprogna) June 14, 2018

Dante is the son of mob boss Sonny Corinthos and Olivia Falconeri, and the husband of Lulu Spencer.

Maurice Benard, who plays Sonny, shared on Instagram and Twitter a photo of Sonny and Dante hugging.

"Always very sad for me when great actors and great friends leave the show Dom was definitely at the top of that list was always looking forward to working with him didn't happen enough," Benard wrote.

"Thank you my brother and friend. The feeling is mutual as you know," Zamprogna tweeted back.

Zamprogna's other credits include Edgemont, Battlestar Galactica, 2012 and The Boys Club. He lives in the Los Angeles area with his wife, Linda Leslie, and their two young daughters.

Lisa LoCicero plays Olivia and Emme Rylan plays Lulu on GH.

By Karen Butler

Originally published in UPI Entertainment News.