It Was a Very 'Glee'-Ful Reunion at Kevin McHale's Birthday Party

Several Glee stars reunited Tuesday to celebrate Kevin McHale's birthday.

McHale, who played Artie Abrams on the Fox series, was fêted by Darren Criss, Chris Colfer, Heather Morris and other former co-stars ahead of his 30th birthday.

McHale officially turns 30 on Thursday. He shared a group photo Wednesday with Colfer, Morris, Chord Overstreet, Jenna Ushkowitz, Harry Shum, Jr., Jacob Artist and Becca Tobin at Blind Dragon karaoke in Los Angeles.

"Last night my friends threw me a bday party regardless of how much I said I didn't want one," the star captioned the post. "I got to have so many of my favorite people all in one room. I can't believe I know so many amazing people and I can't believe they'd all show up on a Tuesday night."

"This pic is only a fraction of the whole glee contingent that came. Love you all. Thank you to everyone who came!" he added.

Morris, who portrayed Brittany S. Pierce, and Overstreet, who played Sam Evans, also wished McHale a happy birthday online.

"Happy 30th to one of the kindest, smartest, most real human beings out there ... @kevinmchale also, all these people are cool," Morris wrote on Instagram.

"Happy birthday to the dirtiest/thirtiest mofo I know!! Love you pal. Here's a lil look back at ur golden years @kevinmchale," Overstreet added on his own account.

Glee ended in March 2015 following a six-season run on Fox. The series also starred Lea Michele, who said in May that former co-star Jonathan Groff will serve as her maid of honor in her wedding to Zandy Reich.

By Annie Martin

Originally published in UPI Entertainment News.