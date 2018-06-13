'Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown' Extended on Netflix After Fan Plea

Netflix responded to Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown fans who were saddened to see that the popular travel show was going to be removed from the streaming service on June 16.

"Some fans have noticed that Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown was scheduled to come off Netflix US on June 16. As of today, we've extended our agreement that will keep Parts Unknown on the service for months to come," Netflix tweeted on Tuesday.

Chef and TV personality Bourdain was found dead by suicide on Friday. The 61-year-old was working abroad on an episode for Season 11 of Parts Unknown when a friend, fellow chef Eric Ripert, found him unresponsive in his hotel room.

"It is with extraordinary sadness we can confirm the death of our friend and colleague, Anthony Bourdain," CNN said in a statement. "His love of great adventure, new friends, fine food and drink and the remarkable stories of the world made him a unique storyteller. His talents never ceased to amaze us and we will miss him very much. Our thoughts and prayers are with his daughter and family at this incredibly difficult time."

By Sheri Elfman

Originally published in UPI Entertainment News.