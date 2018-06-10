Avan Jogia, Beau Mirchoff & More to Star in Starz's 'Now Apocalypse' Series

Tut and The Artist's Wife actor Avan Jogia has landed the lead role of Ulysses in the new comedy series Now Apocalypse, Starz announced.

The Los Angeles-set show from creator and executive producer Gregg Araki will co-star Kelli Berglund, Beau Mirchoff and Roxane Mesquida.

"Now Apocalypse follows Ulysses and his friends Carly, Ford and Severine, who are on various quests pursing love, sex and fame," a synopsis explained. "This surreal coming-of-age comedy series explores identity, sexuality and artistry, while navigating the strange and oftentimes bewildering city of Los Angeles. Between sexual and romantic dating app adventures, Ulysses grows increasingly troubled as foreboding premonitory dreams make him wonder — is some kind of dark and monstrous conspiracy going on, or is he just smoking too much weed?"

The cable network announced the project, which is being produced by Steven Soderbergh, in March. Season 1 will include 10 half-hour episodes.

By Karen Butler

Originally published in UPI Entertainment News.