Anthony Bourdain Dies: Barack Obama, Bryan Cranston & More Mourn the Chef

Anthony Bourdain's fellow celebrities are taking to social media to mourn his death by suicide at the age of 61.

CNN announced its longtime employee had died Friday. The exact manner has not been disclosed yet.

The news comes just days after beloved handbag designer Kate Spade hanged herself in New York. She was 55.

Celebrity Chef Anthony Bourdain Dead at 61 From Suicide He was found in Paris, where he was filming an episode of his CNN series, 'Parts Unknown.'

"Low plastic stool, cheap but delicious noodles, cold Hanoi beer. This is how I'll remember Tony. He taught us about food -- but more importantly, about its ability to bring us together. To make us a little less afraid of the unknown. We'll miss him," former President Barack Obama tweeted, along with the above photo of them sharing a meal in 2016 Vietnam.

"Bourdain's exceptional writing made this one formerly picky, fearful eater very brave and want to try everything and I'll always be grateful for him and the worlds he opened," Lin-Manuel Miranda said on Twitter.

"Man I can't believe Anthony Bourdain killed himself. It's so sad cause he looked like guy who lived life. You never know what's going on with people yo. Be kind to folks. (Expletive) be kind to yourself. It's easier said than done but ask for help!! Mental heath is real!! #pleasenomore," Saturday Night Live star Leslie Jones said.

"I am gutted and saddened upon hearing the news of @Bourdain, a beloved presence in the culinary community. You will be missed," The Chew co-host Carla Hall tweeted.

"According to AFSP, there are nearly 45,000 suicides every year in the US. Shocking. I was saddened to hear of the deaths of Kate Spade and Anthony Bourdain. RIP. It illustrates that success is not immune to depression. We all need to be more aware of our friends who are suffering," Bryan Cranston posted.

"I knew Bourdain a bit. Late '90s, after Noise Funk on B'way, I used to hang at Sullivan's where he was chef. Would run into him later from time to time - on a plane, at some joint somewhere. But I knew him better as a rally cry for living in the world! Paris? Sacre bleu. To life!" Westworld star Jeffrey Wright wrote.

Patton Oswalt posted a phone number for a suicide hotline, stating: "I've brushed up against this darkness and I know it's a tempting exit but REACH OUT to ANYONE. Stay on this side of it - in the light and warmth. Where you get to try again, every day."

"When I traveled to some exotic place I'd not been before -the last were Beirut and Amman- I'd text Bourdain & ask where I should eat. He gave the best, most fun recommendations. I'd like to think he's scouting out the best watering holes and places to eat in heaven, right now," television personality Ana Navarro said.

Author Brad Meltzer offered: "Anthony Bourdain. Kate Spade. Happiness doesn't come from money, fame, or accumulating stuff. For some, doesn't come from loving family or friends. Hell, not even sure where it comes from -- except the ability to see what you have regardless of what you have. #PartsUnknown."

"Sad to hear about Anthony bourdain. Met him once with lance from yo gabba gabba for like nine seconds we kind of side eyed each other and I thought instantly this guys fkn cool. Then his show came out and I was hooked he was the inspiration for RIDE I said it all the time. And he meant a lot to a lot of the people I care about. I always thought we'd end up hanging out hopefully one day we will. Totally unique. Gonna be missed," The Walking Dead actor Norman Reedus captioned a photo of his cat curled up.

By Karen Butler

Originally published in UPI Entertainment News.