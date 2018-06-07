111348_0753_B7_b_final

Meaghan Darwish
Comments

The cast of the CBS series NCIS, scheduled to air on the CBS Television Network. Pictured: David McCallum, Brian Dietzen, Emily Wickersham, Wilmer Valderrama, Rocky Carroll, Mark Harmon, Maria Bello, Sean Murray, Duane Henry, Pauley Perrette. Photo: Kevin Lynch/CBS ÃÂ© 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

Kevin Lynch/CBS