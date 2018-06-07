2018 CMT Awards: Blake Shelton & Carrie Underwood Dominate Winners List

Blake Shelton's "I'll Name the Dogs" won Video of the Year and Male Video of the Year at the CMT Awards ceremony in Nashville Wednesday night.

Carrie Underwood took home the prize for Female Video of the Year for "The Champion" featuring Ludacris and Little Big Town's "When Someone Stops Loving You" won for Group Video of the Year.

The Duo Video of the Year went to Dan + Shay for "Tequila" and the Breakthrough Video of the Year honor was presented to Carly Pearce for "Every Little Thing."

Kane Brown's "What Ifs" featuring Lauren Alaina earned the title of Collaborative Video of the Year and Backstreet Boys and Florida Georgia Line won the Performance of the Year statuette for "Everybody" from CMT Crossroads.

Little Big Town hosted the CMT Awards gala at the Bridgestone Arena.

Performers included Backstreet Boys, Underwood, Shelton, Dan + Shay, Florida Georgia Line, Kelly Clarkson, Dierks Bentley, Chris Stapleton, Luke Bryan, Sam Hunt, Kelsea Ballerini and Jason Aldean.

By Karen Butler

Originally published in UPI Entertainment News.