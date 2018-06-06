Screen Shot 2018-06-06 at 1.29.29 PM
Starz
From TV Guide Magazine
Inside Sterling K. Brown’s Thrilling New Adventure ‘Washington Black’
In the Hulu drama, Brown and Ernest Kingsley Jr. shed new light on the slave narrative by way of a gifted young boy’s thrilling life. Read the story now on TV Insider.
