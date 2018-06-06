Keiynan Lonsdale Explains Sudden Exit From 'The Flash' & 'Legends of Tomorrow'

Keiynan Lonsdale says it's "the right time" for him to exit The Flash.

The 26-year-old actor confirmed in a Twitter post Wednesday that he will no longer play Wally West, aka Kid Flash, as a series regular on The Flash and Legends of Tomorrow.

"I've changed a lot in the past year (as you've probably noticed lol), and for infinite reasons my perspective on life & what I want from it now is just completely different," Lonsdale explained.

"Because of that, my heart told me it was the right time to continue my journey on an unknown path, and I'm so damn grateful to both shows for honoring & respecting that with me," he added.

"I love Kid Flash, I love the family I've made, & I'm absolutely in love with the invaluable lessons I've learnt along the way," the star said. "Anyway, I hope you stick around for the new adventures, the only thing I can promise is Magic."

Love you all ⚡️❤️ - Keiy x pic.twitter.com/JBdxUaKocA — Keiynan Lonsdale 🌈 (@KeiynanLonsdale) June 6, 2018

Lonsdale told fans he will still appear as Kid Flash on an occasional basis.

"It's definitely not a total goodbye or 'see ya never' situation, cause Wally West will still be round when you need him the most! :) It's just that it won't be full time anymore," he clarified.

Deadline had reported Lonsdale's departure the previous day. The actor joined The Flash in Season 2, and appeared in Season 2 of Legends of Tomorrow before being made a series regular in Season 3.

The Flash and Legends of Tomorrow are based on characters in DC Comics. The Flash stars Grant Gustin and will return for a fifth season in the fall, with Legends of Tomorrow also slated to return for a fourth season.

By Annie Martin

Originally published in UPI Entertainment News.