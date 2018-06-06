'Fixer Upper' Stars Chip & Joanna Gaines Fined for Mishandling Lead Paint

Fixer Upper stars Chip Gaines and Joanna Gaines are being fined $40,000 over their improper handling of lead paint.

The celebrity couple have agreed to pay the fine in a settlement between their company, Magnolia Homes, and the Environmental Protection Agency.

The EPA said in a statement Tuesday that it reviewed footage from several seasons of Fixer Upper. The agency found the Gaineses did not use lead-safe work practices while removing paint at 33 homes they renovated on the HGTV series.

The Gaineses and their contractors allegedly violated several rules, which include closing doors and windows to the interior work areas and covering floors and vents with plastic sheeting to capture paint chips.

The EPA said Magnolia Homes cooperated throughout its inquiry. The Gaineses demonstrated how to properly remove lead paint in an episode of Fixer Upper in March, and will spend $160,000 on a lead-paint abatement program in addition to paying the fine.

"Throughout this settlement, Magnolia is putting in place safeguards to ensure the safety of its renovation work and making meaningful contributions toward the protection of children and vulnerable communities from exposure to lead-based paint," EPA head of enforcement Susan Bodine said, according to Page Six.

Fixer Upper ended in April after a five-season run on HGTV. The Gaineses celebrated their 15th wedding anniversary last week after announcing in January they're expecting their fifth child.

By Annie Martin

Originally published in UPI Entertainment News.