See 'RuPaul's Drag Race' Alum Laganja Estranja's 'SYTYCD' Audition (VIDEO)

Laganja Estranja, real name Jay Jackson, from Season 6 of RuPaul's Drag Race, was featured in the Season 15 premiere episode of So You Think You Can Dance.

The performer said in her video that she struggled finding work as a dancer after college due to her frame.

"Everyone said I was too feminine. You know, my build is very slender and so I just didn't fit the mold," the 29-year-old said. "When I fully embraced that yes, I am a feminine male, I put on drag for the first time ever."

Estranja auditioned with RuPaul's hit song "Covergirl" and performed her routine in full drag and heels.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

After her performance, the judges expressed concern for Estranja's ability to compete against the other dancers on the show, with former contestant Twitch noting, "The jazz wasn't that strong."

Ultimately, Estranja was granted a ticket to Vegas to continue in the competition after judge Mary Murphy said, "This is crazy, but I'm crazy! It's a yes!"

Estranja left the theatre and in a reference to her entrance on Drag Race said, "Come on Season 15 of 'So You Think You Can Dance!' Let's Get Sickening!" and executed her signature death drop.

So You Think You Can Dance airs on Mondays at 8 p.m. on Fox.

By Nicole Girten

Originally published in UPI Entertainment News.