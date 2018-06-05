Shawn Mendes Does Carpool Karaoke, Reveals His Harry Potter Obsession (VIDEO)

Shawn Mendes joined Late Late Show host James Corden for a music-filled drive as part of the latest edition of Carpool Karaoke.

Mendes performed some of his biggest hits with the late night host during the segment including "There's Nothing Holdin' Me Back," "In My Blood," "Mercy," "Treat You Better" and new song "Lost in Japan" from his recently released third studio album.

The singer discussed what it was like to move out of his parents house, how much he loves Harry Potter, road rage and hockey, which led to Mendes and Corden hitting the ice rink.

"I just love it so much. I feel like it keeps me young," Mendes said of his interest in Harry Potter as he started to wear different clothing items from the series.

Mendes will be featured on The Late Late Show throughout the week. A promotional video for Mendes' late night stint featured the pop star using Corden's parking spot, much to the dismay of the comedian.

By Wade Sheridan

Originally published in UPI Entertainment News.