President Claire Underwood Has Blood on Her Hands in 'House of Cards' Teaser (PHOTO)

Robin Wright has announced on Instagram that production is finished on the sixth and final season of Netflix's House of Cards alongside a new teaser image for the political drama.

The image features Wright as her character, President Claire Underwood, looking straight at the camera with blood on her hands.

"As of last Friday, we finished filming the final season of @houseofcards. Working with our cast and crew has been an absolute joy," the actress said.

"We became a family and I will miss you all and the nonstop laughs! Thank you @netflix & MRC for all of your support through the years!!" she continued.

Season 6 of House of Cards will not feature former series star Kevin Spacey who will be written out of the show after facing a number of sexual misconduct allegations.

Michael Kelly, Jayne Atkinson, Patricia Clarkson, Constance Zimmer, Derek Cecil, Campbell Scott and Boris McGiver are set to star along with newcomers Diane Lane, Greg Kinnear and Cody Fern.

"Everyone is just so thrilled to be supporting Robin, and I think that she is a powerhouse, and it's been about Robin since season two, and anyone who's in denial of that hasn't been watching the show... I mean, what she is doing with Claire Underwood is phenomenal. And, it's only going to get more interesting," Fern said about the new season while speaking with Entertainment Tonight.

House of Cards Season 6 is expected to arrive on Netflix in the fall.

By Wade Sheridan

Originally published in UPI Entertainment News.