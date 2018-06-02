Chip & Joanna Gaines Celebrate 15th Anniversary With Sweet Throwback (PHOTO)

Fixer Upper stars Chip Gaines and Joanna Gaines celebrated 15 years of marriage Thursday.

Chip, 43, marked the occasion by penning a short poem to Joanna, 39, on Twitter.

"15 years.. where'd they go. 15 years.. I'd like to know. 15 more, to God I pray. 15 more just to make her day," he wrote. "Happy anniversary sweet girl!"

Joanna dedicated a sweet post to Chip on Instagram, sharing a throwback photo from their wedding in Waco, Texas.

"It's been a good fifteen years @chipgaines," she captioned the picture, adding a heart emoji. "Here's to fifty more..."

Chip and Joanna are parents to 13-year-old son Drake, 12-year-old daughter Ella, 12-year-old son Duke and 10-year-old daughter Emmie, and announced in January they're expecting their fifth child. Joanna said in May her pregnancy came as a surprise.

"When I saw the results of the test, my jaw dropped," the star said. "Chip was in the driveway about to leave when I called him back and said, 'We're pregnant!' He was so excited. We're both just so excited."

"Every single time [my kids] see my belly they have to rub it," she added. "I think it's sweet because they're older now, and I can see them wanting to be a part of this."

Fixer Upper ended in April after a five-season run on HGTV. The show followed Chip and Joanna as they renovated homes in the Waco area.

By Annie Martin

Originally published in UPI Entertainment News.