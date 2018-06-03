The Wait Is Over, Find Out When 'Better Call Saul' Season 4 Premieres on AMC

AMC has set Aug. 6 for the Season 4 premiere date of its crime drama Better Call Saul.

The show, which takes place in New Mexico, follows Bob Odenkirk as the smart, but sketchy lawyer Jimmy/Saul years before he meets Walter White, Bryan Cranston's teacher-turned-drug kingpin in Breaking Bad.

Odenkirk's fellow Breaking Bad co-stars Jonathan Banks and Giancarlo Esposito also reprise their roles of Mike and Gus in the prequel series. Rounding out the ensemble are Rhea Seehorn, Patrick Fabian and Michael Mando.

The cable network announced a year ago that it had renewed the show for a 10-episode, fourth season.

