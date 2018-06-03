The Wait Is Over, Find Out When 'Better Call Saul' Season 4 Premieres on AMC

AMC has set Aug. 6 for the Season 4 premiere date of its crime drama Better Call Saul.

The show, which takes place in New Mexico, follows Bob Odenkirk as the smart, but sketchy lawyer Jimmy/Saul years before he meets Walter White, Bryan Cranston's teacher-turned-drug kingpin in Breaking Bad.

Odenkirk's fellow Breaking Bad co-stars Jonathan Banks and Giancarlo Esposito also reprise their roles of Mike and Gus in the prequel series. Rounding out the ensemble are Rhea Seehorn, Patrick Fabian and Michael Mando.

You asked, we answered! Season 4 of #BetterCallSaul returns to @AMC_TV on August 6th at 9/8c. HUGE thank you to all who put together the social scavenger hunt yesterday! Stay tuned to our social pages, more exciting news and announcements on the way! #SalamancaTwins pic.twitter.com/dWv4pBuBLK — Better Call Saul (@BetterCallSaul) May 31, 2018

The cable network announced a year ago that it had renewed the show for a 10-episode, fourth season.

By Karen Butler

Originally published in UPI Entertainment News.