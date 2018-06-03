Tarek El Moussa Says 'Flip or Flop' Is 'Absolutely Different' After Split

Flip or Flop star Tarek El Moussa says the show is "absolutely different" following his split.

The 36-year-old television personality discussed the HGTV series with E! News ahead of the Season 7 premiere. El Moussa filed for divorce from wife and co-star Christina El Moussa in January 2017.

"We do our best to be professional as possible but every now and then we have to jab at each other — sometimes more serious than others," Tarek said. "It's kind of how it goes nowadays."

"I just watched the first episode last week and it is absolutely different than anything you've ever seen from us. We got into a few arguments that I didn't think were going to make camera and they did," he added.

Tarek and Christina, who share two children, announced their split in December 2016 after seven years of marriage. The pair later confirmed they would continue to co-star on Flip or Flop, although the show's future is again uncertain.

"Right now, it's up in the air. We're not sure," Tarek said when asked if Season 8 will be the final season. "I think time will tell. In the next few weeks, I'll have some answers for you."

Christina previously said in a news release that filming Season 7 was an awkward experience.

"This would be awkward for any exes," she said. "Since we have to see each other every day it's beyond awkward. I'm planning on staying friendly and keeping things light."

Flip or Flop will return to television Thursday, May 31.

By Annie Martin

Originally published in UPI Entertainment News.