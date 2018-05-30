Uma Thurman to Star in Netflix Supernatural Drama 'Chambers'

Uma Thurman will star in a new Netflix series.

The 48-year-old actress will play Nancy, the mother of a heart donor, in the supernatural drama Chambers, according to a press release.

Chambers follows Nancy as she forms a relationship with the recipient of her daughter's heart. The recipient becomes consumed with the mystery surrounding the daughter's sudden death and starts taking on her characteristics.

Leah Rachel created the series and will serve as executive producer and co-showrunner with Akela Cooper (Luke Cage, American Horror Story: Roanoke). Stephen Gaghan, Wolfgang Hammer and Winnie Kemp will also executive produce.

Thurman is known for such films as Pulp Fiction and Kill Bill. She plays Lenny Cohen on the Bravo series Imposters, and will appear in the new Lars von Trier movie The House That Jack Built.

By Annie Martin

Originally published in UPI Entertainment News.