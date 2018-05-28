Marci Miller Says Goodbye to 'Days of Our Lives' and Abigail Deveraux

Days of Our Lives actress Marci Miller has taped her final scenes on the daytime soap opera.

"And just like that, 2 very meaningful years have come and gone," Miller wrote in an Instagram post Friday.

"I have been loved so well today. I will miss this cast. I will miss these people. I will miss this place. I am both heavy and light at the same time. Much love to all, you have left just the sweetest impression on me."



The message accompanied a video of Miller playing a piano and singing "I'll Be Seeing You" on the show's set.

She also shared a collection of photos from her last day at work.

Miller took over the role of Abigail Deveraux from Kate Mansi, who played the part from 2011 to 16. Mansi is returning to resume her portrayal of the character now that Miller has quit to pursue other acting opportunities.

By Karen Butler

Originally published in UPI Entertainment News.